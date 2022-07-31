Thailand Visa Information









Visa Information in Thailand

1. Generally, a foreign citizen who wishes to enter the Kingdom of Thailand is required to obtain a visa from a Royal Thai Embassy or a Royal Thai Consulate-General. However, nationals of certain countries do not require a visa if they meet visa exemption requirements as follows:

(1) they are nationals of countries which are exempted from visa requirements when entering Thailand for tourism purposes. Such nationals will be permitted to stay in the Kingdom for a period of not exceeding 30 days.

(2) they are nationals of countries which hold bilateral agreements with Thailand on the exemption of visa requirements. For more information, please see List of Countries which have Concluded Agreements with Thailand on the Exemption of Visa Requirements .

2. Nationals of certain countries may apply for visa upon arrival in Thailand. Travellers with this type of visa are permitted to enter and stay in Thailand for a period of not exceeding 15 days.

3. Travellers travellling from/through countries which have been declared Yellow Fever Infected Areas must acquire an International Health Certificate verifying the receiving of a Yellow Fever vaccination. For more information, please see List of Countries which are Declared Yellow Fever Infected Areas.

4. Nationals of certain countries are required to apply for a visa only at the Royal Thai Embassy or the Royal Thai Consulate-General in the applicant’s country of residence, or at the Royal Thai Embassy which has jurisdiction over his or her country of residence. Travellers are advised to enquire about authorised office for visa issuance at any Royal Thai Embassy or Royal Thai Consulate-General before departure. Contact details and locations of Royal Thai Embassies and Royal Thai Consulates-General are available at www.mfa.go.th/web/10.php.

5. To apply for a visa, a foreigner must possess a valid passport or travel document that is recognised by the Royal Thai Government and comply with the conditions set forth in the Immigration Act of Thailand B.E.2522 (1979) and its relevant regulations. In addition, the visa applicant must be outside of Thailand at the time of application. The applicant will be issued with a type of visa in accordance to his or her purpose of visit.

6. In general, applicants are required to apply for a visa in person. However, Royal Thai Embassies and Royal Thai Consulates-General in some countries and in some cases may also accept applications sent through representatives, authorised travel agencies or by post. Please enquire at the Royal Thai Embassy or Royal Thai Consulate-General where you intend to submit your application of acceptable ways of application.

7. Please note that the period of visa validity is different from the period of stay. Visa validity is the period during which a visa can be used to enter Thailand. In general, the validity of a visa is 3 months, but in some cases, visas may be issued to be valid for 6 months, 1 year or 3 years. The validity of a visa is granted with discretion by the Royal Thai Embassy or Royal Thai Consulate-General and is displayed on the visa sticker.

8. On the other hand, the period of stay is granted by an immigration officer upon arrival at the port of entry and in accordance with the type of visa. For example, the period of stay for a transit visa is not exceeding 30 days, for a tourist visa is not exceeding 60 days and for a non-immigrant visa is not exceeding 90 days from the arrival date. The period of stay granted by the immigration officer is displayed on the arrival stamp. Travellers who wish to stay longer than such period may apply for extension of stay at offices of the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok, located at Soi Suan Plu, South Sathorn Road, Bangkok 10120, Tel 02-2873101-10 or at an Immigration office located in the provinces. For information on application for extension of stay, see the Immigration Bureau website at www.immigration.go.th

9. Foreigners entering Thailand are not permitted to work, regardless of their types of visa, unless they are granted a work permit. Those who intend to work in Thailand must hold the correct type of visa to be eligible to apply for a work permit. Information on Work Permit applications could be obtained from the website of the Office of Foreign Workers Administration, Department of Employment, Ministry of Labour at www.doe.go.th/workpermit/index.html

10. Royal Thai Embassies and Royal Thai Consulates-General have the authority to issue visas to foreigners for travel to Thailand. The authority to permit entry and stay in Thailand, however, is with the immigration officers. In some cases, the immigration officer may not permit foreigner holding a valid visa entry into Thailand should the immigration officer find reason to believe that he or she falls into the category of aliens prohibited from entering Thailand under the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979).

11. According to the Immigration Act of Thailand B.E. 2522 (1979), foreigners who fall into any of the following categories are prohibited to enter Thailand:

(1) Having no genuine valid passport or document used in lieu of passport; or having a genuine valid passport or document used in lieu of passport without valid visa issuance by the Royal Thai Embassies, the Royal Thai Consulates-General or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with exception of those who meet visa exemption requirements. The terms and conditions of visa issuance and visa exemption are prescribed by the Ministerial Regulations.

(2) Having no appropriate means of living following entry into the Kingdom.

(3) Having entered the Kingdom to be employed as an unskilled or untrained labourer, or to work in violation of the Alien Work Permit Law.

(4) Being mentally unstable or having any of the diseases stated in the Ministerial Regulations.

(5) Having not yet been vaccinated against smallpox; or inoculated, or undergone any other medical treatment for protection against disease; and having refused to have such vaccinations administered by the Immigration Doctor.

(6) Having been imprisoned by judgment of the Thai Court; or by lawful injunction or judgment of the Court of a foreign country, except for when the penalty is for a petty offence, or negligence, or is provided for as an exception by the Ministerial Regulations.

(7) Having behaviour which could cause possible danger to the public; or having the likelihood of being a nuisance or constituting any violence to the peace, safety and security of the public or to the security of the nation; or being under warrant of arrest by competent officials of foreign governments.

(8) Reason to believe that entry into Kingdom is for the purpose of being involved in prostitution, the trafficking of women or children, drug smuggling, or other types of smuggling which are against public morality.

(9) Having no money or bond as prescribed by the Minister under Section 14 of the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979).

(10) Being a person prohibited by the Minister under Section 16 of the Immigration Act B.E. 2522 (1979).

(11) Being deported by either the Government of Thailand or that of other foreign countries; or having been revoked the right of stay in the Kingdom or in foreign countries; or having been expelled from the Kingdom by competent officials at the expense of the Government of Thailand unless exemption is provided by the Minister on an individual basis.

Types of Visa

Royal Thai Embassies and Royal Thai Consulates-General may issue the following types of visas:

Transit Visa

Tourist Visa

Non-Immigrant Visa

Diplomatic Visa

Official Visa

Courtesy Visa

Visa Issuance

1. TRANSIT VISA

1. REQUIREMENTS

This type of visa is issued to applicants who wish to enter the Kingdom for the following purposes :

– to travel in transit through the Kingdom in order to proceed to the country of destination or to re-enter his/her own country (category “TS”)

– to participate in sports activities (sportsmen, sportswomen, etc.)(category “S”) ***

*** Those who are scheduled to stay in the Kingdom longer than one month , Non-Immigrant Visa category “O” can be issued to them

– the person in charge or crew of a conveyance coming to a port, station or area in the Kingdom (category “C”)

2. DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

– Passport or travel document with validity not less than 6 months

– Visa application form completely filled out

– Recent( 4 x 6 cm.) photograph of the applicant

– Evidence of travel from Thailand (confirmed air ticket paid in full)

– Evidence of adequate finance (20,000 Baht per person and 40,000 Baht per family)

– Visa of a third country in a passport or travel document

– Letter of invitation stating the application’s participation in sports activities in the Kingdom

– Consular officers reserve the rights to request additional documents as deemed necessary

3. VISA FEE

800 Baht per entry (Visa fee may be changed without prior notice)

4. VALIDITY OF A VISA

The validity of a visa is three months.

5. PERIOD OF STAY

Travellers coming to Thailand with this type of visa will be permitted to stay in the Kingdom for a period not exceeding 30 days.

6. EXTENSION OF STAY

Those who wish to stay longer or may wish to change their type of visa must file an application for permission at the Office of Immigration Bureau located on Soi Suan Plu, off South Sathorn Road, Bangkok 10120 , Tel 02 287-3101-10 (or at http://www.immigration.go.th ). The extension of stay as well as the change of certain type of visa is solely at the discretion of the Immigration officer.

7. ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Nationals of certain countries are required to apply for a visa only at the Thai Embassy or Consulate-General in their home/residence country or at the designated Thai Embassy. Thereford, travellers are advised to contact the nearest Thai Embassy or Consulate-General to find out where they may apply for a visa to Thailand before departure.

Information on location and contact number of Thai Embassies an Consulates-General is available at /web/10.php

2. TOURIST VISA

1. REQUIREMENTS

This type of visa is issued to applicants who wish to enter the Kingdom for tourism purposes .

2. DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

– Passport or travel document with validity not less than 6 months

– Visa application form completely filled out

– Recent( 4 x 6 cm.) photograph of the applicant

– Evidence of travel from Thailand (air ticket paid in full)

– Evidence of adequate finance (10,000 Baht per person and 20,000 Baht per family)

– Consular officers reserve the rights to request additional documents as deemed necessary

3. VISA FEE

1,000 Baht per entry (Visa fee may be changed without prior notice)

4. VALIDITY OF A VISA

The validity of a visa is 3 months or 6 months.

5. PERIOD OF STAY

Upon arrival, travellers with this type of visa will be permitted to stay in Thailand for a period of not exceeding 30 days or 60 days.

Nationals of countries which are on Thailand’s Tourist Visa Exemption list or have bilateral agreements on visa exemption with Thailand will be permitted to stay for a period of not exceeding 60 days. Nationals from other countries who hold a tourist visa will be permitted to stay in Thailand for a period of not exceeding 30 days.

6. EXTENSION OF STAY

Those who wish to stay longer or may wish to change their type of visa must file an application for permission at the Office of Immigration Bureau located on Soi Suan Plu, off South Sathorn Road, Bangkok 10120 , Tel 02 287-3101-10 (or at http://www.immigration.go.th ). The extension of stay as well as the change of certain type of visa is solely at the discretion of the Immigration officer..

7. ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Nationals of certain countries are required to apply for a visa only at the Thai Embassy or Consulate-General in their home/residence country or at the designated Thai Embassy. Therefor, travellers are adivised to contact the nearest Thai Embassy or Consulate-General to find out where they may apply for a visa to Thailand before departure.

Information on lacation and contact number of all Thai Embassies and Consulates-General is available at /web/10.php

3. NON-IMMIGRANT VISA

1. REQUIREMENTS

This type of visa is issued to applicants who wish to enter the Kingdom for the following purposes:

– to perform official duties (Category “F”)

– to conduct business / to work (Category “B”)

– to invest with the concurrence of the Thai Ministries and Government Departments concerned (Category “IM”)

– to invest or perform other activities relating to investment, subject to the provision of the established laws on investment promotion (Category “IB”)

– to study, to come on a work study tour or observation tour , to participate in projects or seminars , to attend a conference or training course , to study as a foreign Buddhist monk (Category “ED”)

– to work as a film-producer, journalist or reporter (Category “M”)

– to perform missionary work or other religious activities with the concurrence of the Thai Ministries or Government Departments concerned (Category “R”)

– to conduct scientific research or training or teaching in a research institute (Category “RS”)

– to undertake skilled work or to work as an expert or specialist (Category “EX”)

– other activities (Category “O”) as follows:

to stay with the family, to perfrom duties for the state enterprise or social welfare organizations, to stay after retirement for the elderly, to receive medical treatment, to be a sport coach as required by Thai Government, to be a contestant or witness for the judicial process.

2. DOCUMENTS REQUIRED

2.1 The applicants must submit the following relevant documents depending on the purpose of their visit.

– Visa application form completely filled out

– Passport or travel document with validity not less than 6 months. The validity of 18 months is required for one year visa application.

– (4 x 6 cm) protograph of the applicant, taken within the past six months

– Evidence of adequate finance ( 20,000 Baht per person and 40,000 Baht per family )

– Birth Certificate (“O”)

– Certifcate of Marriage or its equivalents (“O”)

– Transcript / Letter of acceptance from the concerned schools/universities or institutes (“ED”)

– Letter from Thailand’s Board of Investment. (“IB”)

– Official Note certifying the purpose of travel from the Government Agencies /Embassies and Consulates / International Organizations / State Enterprises inThailand. (“F” / “B” / “ED” / “M” / “R”) – Letter of approval from the Ministry of Labour (To obtain this letter, the prospective employer in Thailand is required to submit Form WP3 at the Office of Foreign Workers Administration, Department of Employment, Ministry of Labour Tel 02-2452745, 02-2453209 or at a Provincial Employment Office in the respective province. Further information is available at www.doe.go.th/workpermit/index.html) (“B”)

– Letter from a company stating the objective of the visit to Thailand (“B”)

– Document showing correspondence with trading partners in Thailand. (“B”) – Letter of invitation from companies qualified to employ foreigners. (“B”)

– Employment contract indicating rationale for employing the applicant as well as his/her salary, position and qualifications (document must be signed by authorized managing director and affixed the seal of the company) (“B”)

– Copy of Work Permit issued by the Ministry of Labour (only in case the applicant has previously worked in the Kingdom ) (“B”)

– Copy of corporate documents; namely 1) list of shareholders 2) business registration and business license 3) company profile 4) details of business operation 5) list of foreign workers stating names, nationalities and positions 6) map indicating the location of the company 7) Balance sheet, statement of Income Tax and Business Tax (Por Ngor Dor 50 and Por Ngor Dor 30) of the latest year 8 ) Alien income tax return (Por Ngor Dor 91) and 9) Value-added tax registration (Por Ngor Dor 20) , etc.(“B”)

– Copy of educational records of the applicant and letters of recommendation from the prior employers, identifying job description and length of service time. (“B”)

– Document indicating the number of foreign tourists (for tourism business only) ,or document indicating export transactions issued by banks (for export business only)(“B”)

2.2 The document to be submitted for non-immigrant visa application is contingent upon necessities and appropriateness of purposes stated in the application form.

2.3 Consular officers reserve the rights to request additional documents as deemed necessary.

2.4 Copies of company documents must be signed by Board of Directors and affixed the seal of the company.

2.5 In the absence of a required document, a letter explaining the unavailability of such document must be provided.

2.6 The applicant must sign on each page of the copy.

2.7 Documents in foreign languages must be translated into Thai. If translated into English, it should be notarized by notary organs or the applicant’s diplomatic/ consular mission.

3. VISA FEE

2,000 Baht for single entry and 5,000 Baht for multiple entries.

4. VALIDITY OF A VISA

Single-entry and multiple-entry visas are valid for three months. Multiple-entry visas could also be valid for one year.

5. PERIOD OF STAY

The holders of this type of visa are initially granted a period of stay in the Kingdom not exceeding 90 days unless otherwise instructed by the Office of Immigration Bureau.

6. EXTENSION OF STAY

Those qualified persons can obtain an additional one year stay permit counting from the date of entry in the Kingdom pertaining to the Office of the Immigration Bureau’s regulations on extension of stay. The extension of stay is at the discretion of the Immigration officer.

N.B. Applicants wishing to stay in the Kingdom longer than 90 days have to file their application either at the Thai consular mission aboard or at the Office of Immigration Bureau in Bangkok located on Soi Suan Plu, off South Sathorn Road,Bangkok 10120 , Tel 02 287-3101-10 (or website at (http://www.immgration.go.th ) . The consular officer must refer the case to the Office of Immigration Bureau for approval. Upon receiving approval, the consular officer may issue the visa as instructed by the Bureau

7. ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Nationals of certain countries are required to apply for a visa only at the Thai Embassy or Consulate-General in their home/residence country or at the designated Thai Embassy. Therefore, travellers are advised to contact the nearest Thai Embassy or Consulate-General to find out where they may apply for a visa to Thailand before departure.

Information on lacation and contact number of Thai Embassies and Consulates-General is available at /web/10.php

4. DIPLOMATIC / OFFICIAL VISA

– Upon official request, Thai Embassies and Consulates-General may grant visas to diplomatic or official passport-holders who wish to assume duties at a foreign Diplomatic Mission or Consulate or International Organization in the Kingdom and to their family members.

– Supporting documents are Note Verbal and/or documents issued by the foreign government or international organization, certifying the identity of the person concerned and his/her purposes while residing in the Kingdom.

5. COURTESY VISA

– Upon official request, Thai Embassies and Consulates-General may grant courtesy visas to diplomatic/official/ordinary passport-holders who wish to enter the Kingdom on official duty and/or other purposes.

– Supporting documents are documents issued by the governmental agency, foreign government or international organization, certifying the identity of the person concerned and his/her purposes while visiting the Kingdom.

