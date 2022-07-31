Cha-am in Phetchaburi









Cha-am beach resort town in Thailand

Cha-am is not a major tourist hub but there are still plenty to see in this unique town. A fishing village north of Ruamchi Road features Thai shops, fishmongers and restaurants. You could spend half a day touring the area and immersing yourself in one of the town’s most important industry, fishing. Be sure not to stay long after dark as foreigners are, most of the time, a target of local thieves.

Attractions in Cha Am

Cha-am Beach, much nicer than its big brother Hua Hin Beach.

Wat Neran Chararam (วัดเนรัญชราราม)

Rat Charoen Tham Temple

Nong Chaeng Temple

Nong Ta Phot Temple

Cha-am Khiri Temple

Sai Noi Temple

Huai Sai Tai Temple

Maruk Khatayawan Temple

Khao Nang Phanthurat

Kaeng Krachan National Park

Cha-am Forest Park is a small nature preserve as parks go, but it’s still worth seeing. All-terrain vehicles are available for guided tours of the park. The rental ranges from 500 baht for half an hour to 900 baht per hour. There is also a restaurant within the park.

The summer palace Phrarachanivet Mrigadayavan was built in 1922 for the king and members of his royal household. Held open for the public as it is no longer used by royalty, it lies south of Petchakasem Rd, about 9 km from Cha-am. The palace consists of a group of teak houses on stilts connected by a maze of walkways. The rooms are airy and the walkways are raised. There isn’t much information available in English so you may want to hire an English-speaking guide for the tour.

This town hosts the Crab Pulling Festival. February is the high season for catching blue crab in Cha-am and food enthusiasts are invited to join this festival on Cha-am beach which is held beginning of February each year.

