Bangkok Subway









The First Metro in Thailand

Being one of Bangkok’s mass rapid transit, the M.R.T. Chaloem Ratchamongkhon Line (The MRT System) has become the first metro in Thailand because its initial system section of Hua Lamphong to Bang Sue is the first railway system in Thailand that kept on underground level.

The MRT System starts from Bangkok Railway Station (Hua Lamphong) along Rama 4 road, crosses Samyan intersection, Silom intersection and Wireless intersection, turns left to Ratchadaphisek Road at Rama 4 intersection, passing Queen Sirikit National Convention Center to Asoke-Sukhumvit intersection, Asoke-Phetchaburi intersection, Rama 9 intersection, Huai Khwang intersection, and Sutthisan intersection, then turns left to Lat Phrao road at Ratchada-Lat Phrao intersection, faces to Lat Phrao intersection, Phahon Yothin road, Chatuchak Park, Mo Chit Northern Bus Terminal (Old), and turns right to Kamphaeng Phet road, passing The Marketing Organization for Farmers (MOF) market, and finally ends at Bang Sue Railway Station.

Operating Hours

• 06.00 am – midnight daily.

• Frequency

– Less than 5 minutes during the peak hours 06.00 – 09.00 am. and 04.30 – 07.30 pm.

– Less than 10 minutes during the off-peak hours.

• Maximum 18 serviced rolling stocks and 1 reserved.

Contact

Bangkok Metro Public Company Limited 189 RAMA IX Road, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310, Thailand

Tel : 66 (0) 2354-2000 Fax : 66 (0) 2354-2020 Customer Relations Center : 66 (0) 2624-5200

Website:

www.bangkokmetro.co.th

© www.adventureinthailand.com

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





