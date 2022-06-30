June 30, 2022

Thailand sees rise in severe COVID-19 cases after easing of restrictions

Healthcare staff at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute in Nonthaburi during COVID-19 pandemic

The sub-committee of the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has expressed concern over a spike in lung infections among COVID-19 patients and those needing ventilators, said CCSA Assistant Spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan, after their meeting today (Thursday).

She said that lung infections increased from 598 on June 17th to 684 cases today and those requiring ventilators rose from 288 last week to 292 today, adding, however, that the increase had been anticipated after the relaxing of face mask wearing requirements in public places and the reopening of pubs and bars.

