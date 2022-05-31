70,000+ Daily Travelers Expected Amid Relaxed Entry Restrictions









BANGKOK (NNT) – Airports of Thailand (AOT) expects more than 70,000 travelers to fly in daily after the kingdom further relaxed travel restrictions from June 1 onwards.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob presented the projection during a recent inspection of Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The government earlier approved moves to better facilitate inbound travelers by fast-tracking the documentation process and dropping vaccination requirements. Although the Thailand Pass system remains in place, much of its procedures have been streamlined.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





