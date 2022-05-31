May 31, 2022

70,000+ Daily Travelers Expected Amid Relaxed Entry Restrictions

7 hours ago TN
Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport

Arrivals level at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport. Photo: Exec8. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Airports of Thailand (AOT) expects more than 70,000 travelers to fly in daily after the kingdom further relaxed travel restrictions from June 1 onwards.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob presented the projection during a recent inspection of Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The government earlier approved moves to better facilitate inbound travelers by fast-tracking the documentation process and dropping vaccination requirements. Although the Thailand Pass system remains in place, much of its procedures have been streamlined.

