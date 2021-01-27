Tourism industry requests loan deferments to save jobs

Tourism industry requests loan deferments to save jobs1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – Two million jobs in the tourism industry are now at risk from the new wave of COVID-19, while the latest tourism industry confidence index is unusually low, as businesses brace themselves for worse to come.
The Thailand Tourism Confidence Index for Q4 2020 measured by the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) has been declared at a lower than normal 62 points, below the medium level of 100, despite showing a slight improvement from Q3 thanks to the government’s economic stimulation measures.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand