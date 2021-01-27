Tourism industry requests loan deferments to save jobs





BANGKOK (NNT) – Two million jobs in the tourism industry are now at risk from the new wave of COVID-19, while the latest tourism industry confidence index is unusually low, as businesses brace themselves for worse to come.

The Thailand Tourism Confidence Index for Q4 2020 measured by the Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) has been declared at a lower than normal 62 points, below the medium level of 100, despite showing a slight improvement from Q3 thanks to the government’s economic stimulation measures.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts

SHARE THIS ARTICLE: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

WhatsApp

Telegram

Email





