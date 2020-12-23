December 23, 2020

46 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, excluding migrant workers

A nurse during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

A nurse during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


The government on Wednesday reported 46 new cases of novel coronavirus infection, 39 local infections and seven quarantined arrivals, raising the total to 5,762, while withholding details of infected migrant workers.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the 39 new Covid-19 cases were mostly linked to the central shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

