Divers have found the remains of another missing ferry crew member in the sunken Racha 4 ferry, but were unable to recover the body.

Rear Admiral Nopparat Lumlert, deputy commander of the Second Fleet, said today that the divers found the female victim trapped inside the toilet.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

