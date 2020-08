PATTANI, Aug 17 (TNA) – Seven suspected insurgents were killed separate clashes with government forces in the southern province of Pattani over the weekend, said Col Pramote Prom-in, spokesman of the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc)’s Region 4 Forward Command.

Three more bodies were found as officials cleared up the areas after the clashes, bringing the total death toll to seven.

