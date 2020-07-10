July 10, 2020

Series of ‘explosions & power outages’ reported near Tehran

The Iranian Flag

The Iranian Flag over Archaeological Site in Bishapur, Southwestern Iran. Photo: Adam Jones / flickr.


A series of explosions have rocked the outskirts of the Iranian capital Tehran, as well as the cities of Garmdareh and Quds, Iranian media reported amid speculation that missile depots were the intended target.

Citing social media, official news agency IRIB reported an explosion in western Tehran in the early hours of Friday local time. More explosions were reported in Garmdareh and Quds, the Mehr News Agency added.

Saudi-based Al-Arabiya television reported that the explosion took place in missile depots of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), southwest of Tehran. Iranian officials have neither confirmed nor denied that claim as of yet.

Full story: rt.com

RT

