Phuket: Interior Minister orders ‘new normal’ at all venues, including beaches





PHUKET: Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Phaojinda has instructed the Phuket government to ensure that the ‘new normal’ health regulations are in effect at all venues, especially beaches, so that the province is ready to safely welcome tourists again.

The mandate came via a video conference with every provincial governor in the country on Tuesday (June 16), during which Gen Anupong asked for feedback on the rolling out of Phase 4 of the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions, which came into effect on Monday (June 15) and saw nearly all types of businesses allowed to reopen.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



