Thu. Jun 18th, 2020

Phuket: Interior Minister orders ‘new normal’ at all venues, including beaches

Bus in Patong, Phuket

Bus in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Roma Neus. CC BY 3.0.


PHUKET: Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Phaojinda has instructed the Phuket government to ensure that the ‘new normal’ health regulations are in effect at all venues, especially beaches, so that the province is ready to safely welcome tourists again.

The mandate came via a video conference with every provincial governor in the country on Tuesday (June 16), during which Gen Anupong asked for feedback on the rolling out of Phase 4 of the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions, which came into effect on Monday (June 15) and saw nearly all types of businesses allowed to reopen.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

