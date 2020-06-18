Phuket: Interior Minister orders ‘new normal’ at all venues, including beaches

Phuket: Interior Minister orders ‘new normal’ at all venues, including beaches1 min read
PHUKET: Minister of Interior Gen Anupong Phaojinda has instructed the Phuket government to ensure that the ‘new normal’ health regulations are in effect at all venues, especially beaches, so that the province is ready to safely welcome tourists again.
The mandate came via a video conference with every provincial governor in the country on Tuesday (June 16), during which Gen Anupong asked for feedback on the rolling out of Phase 4 of the easing of the COVID-19 restrictions, which came into effect on Monday (June 15) and saw nearly all types of businesses allowed to reopen.
By The Phuket News