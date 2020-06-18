COVID-19: Prayut launches ‘new normal’





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has launched the government’s “new normal” initiative by inviting people from all sectors of society to map out Thailand’s future after the Covid-19 crisis.

The prime minister on Wednesday addressed the nation on the government’s plan for the country in the post Covid-19 era. He announced three “new normal” ways of working for himself and the government by harnessing the knowledge of sectors in society.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

