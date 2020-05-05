Slain insurgents were ‘wanted criminals’: Army

Slain insurgents were ‘wanted criminals’: Army1 min read
PATTANI: Firearms seized from three insurgents killed during a clash with security forces in Nong Chik district on April 30 had been used in many attacks in the far South, a 4th Army spokesman said on Tuesday
The three slain insurgents had been wanted on 10 arrest warrants, including for bombings in Phuket and of a Big C superstore in Pattani, and a gold robbery in Na Thawi district of Songkhla province.
Muhamad Ayub Pathan
