Slain insurgents were ‘wanted criminals’: Army

Pattani Provincial Central Mosque

Pattani Provincial Central Mosque in the violence plagued South. Photo: Ukwaenterprise / flickr.


PATTANI: Firearms seized from three insurgents killed during a clash with security forces in Nong Chik district on April 30 had been used in many attacks in the far South, a 4th Army spokesman said on Tuesday

The three slain insurgents had been wanted on 10 arrest warrants, including for bombings in Phuket and of a Big C superstore in Pattani, and a gold robbery in Na Thawi district of Songkhla province.

