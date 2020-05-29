Fri. May 29th, 2020

Man seriously injured after electric transformer explodes on Walking Street in Pattaya

Walking street entry sign in Pattaya

Walking street entry sign in Pattaya. Photo: Where Can I FLY.


Pattaya – An unidentified Thai man has sustained serious injuries after being electrocuted following an electric transformer exploding on Walking Street in Pattaya this morning.

At 2:00 AM an electric transformer at Pattaya Walking Street exploded after a severe thunderstorm hit the area. The world famous Walking Street, known for its nightlife and clubs, was closed due to government measures to stop the potential spread of the Covid-19 Coronavirus. Additionally, there is a current curfew in place between the hours of 11:00 PM and 4:00 AM daily.

