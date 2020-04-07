Tue. Apr 7th, 2020

COVID-19: Thai students remain stranded at Tokyo’s Haneda airport

Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan

Haneda International Airport in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: networkerz / Pixabay.


A group of Thai exchange students, who arrived in Tokyo on April 4th en route to Thailand from the US, are to be further delayed after the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) decided to extend the ban on landing any international flights until April 18th, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 outbreak by overseas arrivals.

The students, all part of the MPLC Thailand exchange programme, were asked, by their US sponsors, to return home before the scheduled end of their stay.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

COVID-19: Thai students remain stranded at Tokyo's Haneda airport

