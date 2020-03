SURAT THANI, March 7 (TNA) – Surat Thani province has cancelled the Full Moon Party at Koh Pha-ngan, starting on March until the Covid-19 outbreak is under control.

Simultaneously, passengers of Raja Ferry Port Public Co., Ltd. wishing to travel to the popular island and to participate in the party could postpone advanced tickets for one year.

