Two Thais who recently came from Italy diagnosed with Coronavirus

Fiat Ducato Ambulance Croce Amica Srl. in Rome

Fiat Ducato Ambulance Croce Amica Srl. in Rome, Italy. Photo: sv1ambo / flickr.


Two more new COVID-19 cases were confirmed today by Thailand’s Public Health Ministry, bringing the total to 50. Of those, 31 have fully recovered and most have returned home, leaving 18 still in hospital and one fatality.

Public health permanent secretary Dr. Sukhum Kanhanapimai told a news conference today that the two new cases are both Thai nationals, aged about 40, who are among a group of six being kept under close watch after their return from a business trip to Italy.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

