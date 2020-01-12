Sun. Jan 12th, 2020

Philippines’ Taal Volcano Alert Raised to ‘Hazardous’ Amid Ash Spew

Eruption of Taal Volcano, 12 January 2020

Eruption of Taal Volcano, 12 January 2020. Photo Exec8.


According to the Philippine airport authority, arrivals at Manila Airport are also “on hold” after Taal volcano began to spew ash.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised the alert level from 3 to 4 amid the ongoing unrest at the Taal Volcano.

PHIVOLCS also said that a volcanic tsunami could occur and people in nearby areas should be evacuated.

