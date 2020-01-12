Philippines’ Taal Volcano Alert Raised to ‘Hazardous’ Amid Ash Spew





According to the Philippine airport authority, arrivals at Manila Airport are also “on hold” after Taal volcano began to spew ash.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) has raised the alert level from 3 to 4 amid the ongoing unrest at the Taal Volcano.

PHIVOLCS also said that a volcanic tsunami could occur and people in nearby areas should be evacuated.

