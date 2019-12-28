Two Die After Alleged Drug Overdose at Asia’s Biggest Music Festival in Goa





New Delhi (Sputnik): Sunburn, Asia’s biggest electronic dance music festival (EDM) and third-largest dance festival in the world after Tomorrowland and Ultra, has often been criticised for the popularity of illicit substances at the event.

Two visitors from the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh died in the seaside resort of Vagator in North Goa on Friday evening after reportedly complaining about feeling uneasy following an alleged drug overdose, according to North Goa police. The men collapsed within minutes of each other while waiting to enter the ongoing Sunburn music festival and were rushed to the hospital.

“Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, but were declared dead on arrival,” North Goa District Police Superintendent Utkrisht Prasoon told reporters.

