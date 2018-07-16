Police conclude online World Cup gambling operation





BANGKOK, 16 July 2018 (NNT) – The Royal Thai Police has concluded its World Cup gambling suppression, after the world’s most popular sporting event came to an end on July 15th.

Deputy Tourist Police Chief, Pol Maj-Gen Surachet Hakpal, said at a press briefing that the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) of the Royal Thai Police, the Tourist Police, Provincial Police Regions 7, 8 and 9 have jointly conducted an anti-online gambling operation during the World Cup tournament.

