Three men surrender for Chinese tourist attack in Phuket

PHUKET: Three men have surrendered to police after a video showing them attack two Chinese tourists at a Phuket port was widely shared on social media yesterday.

The three, Liayaoyi, 26, from Myanmar, Sili Sankham, 27, from Chiang Mai, and Pa Thongdee, 25, found carrying an ID card issued by Thai authorities in Chiang Mai that only identified him as a Non-Thai citizen, are currently being held at the Phuket Provincial Police Station.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News