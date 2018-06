CHON BURI: A songtaew driver has been praised for his honesty after returning a bag containing 50,000 baht and other documents to an American tourist who left it in his vehicle.

Prawit Meepian, 48, returned the bag containing the cash in both Thai and US currencies to Mr John Edward Hass, 68, at Pattaya City police station on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

CHAIYOT PUPATTANAPONG

BANGKOK POST