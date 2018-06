Immigration police in Pattaya have arrested a 74 year old German man wanted on a warrant issued in 2012 for fraud and defamation.

An investigation team led by Pol Col Songprot Sirisukha of the Chonburi immigration police went to house number 75/168 Moo 13 Ban Nipnana in Bang Lamung to effect the arrest.

