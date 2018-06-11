1,600 cyclists ride up Doi Thung in special event

CHIANG RAI, 11 June 2018 (NNT) – Over 1,600 cyclists have taken part in “Ride to Doi Thung 3”, which went off without incident despite constant rain.

Chiang Rai Public Health Official, Dr. Tossathep Boonthong, and Pan Nai District Public Health Official, Pajon Jaikla, as President of the Chiang Rai cycling network, released the 1,600 riders to cycle up Doi Thung. They departed from Doi Thung Bus Terminal in Mae Chan district of Thailand’s Chiang Rai province and headed towards the Doi Thung Buddha Relic in Mae Sai district, 23 kilometers away. The ride was the third of its kind and took cyclists to1,000 meters above sea level.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand