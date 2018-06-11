Monday, June 11, 2018
Home > North > 1,600 cyclists ride up Doi Thung in special event

1,600 cyclists ride up Doi Thung in special event

Members of Thailand Cycling Club gathering in Bangkok
TN North 0

CHIANG RAI, 11 June 2018 (NNT) – Over 1,600 cyclists have taken part in “Ride to Doi Thung 3”, which went off without incident despite constant rain.

Chiang Rai Public Health Official, Dr. Tossathep Boonthong, and Pan Nai District Public Health Official, Pajon Jaikla, as President of the Chiang Rai cycling network, released the 1,600 riders to cycle up Doi Thung. They departed from Doi Thung Bus Terminal in Mae Chan district of Thailand’s Chiang Rai province and headed towards the Doi Thung Buddha Relic in Mae Sai district, 23 kilometers away. The ride was the third of its kind and took cyclists to1,000 meters above sea level.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Breaking News

One dead, five in coma after bus with Russian tourists overturns in Kanchanaburi

Breaking News

Thai Government expects northern haze crisis to end by April

Tour bus in Thailand

Bus ploughs into Phitsanulok vendor’s stall

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close