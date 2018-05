Citizens’ tips led to the roadside arrest of two suspected drug dealers in Bangkok’s Sai Mai district at 2am Friday morning.

Bang Khen precinct superintendent Pol Colonel Amnat Intharasuan and other officers arrested Somchat Poungmanee, 33, allegedly in possession of 2.34 grams of crystal meth (“ice”) and a loaded pistol, and Chatchai Sukkham, 30, allegedly carrying 10.3 grams of ice and 182 methamphetamine pills.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation