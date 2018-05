The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) Thursday handed over to the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) five people allegedly linked to a Powergel explosives find in Pathum Thani last month.

Their arrest followed the discovery of 1,800 bars of Powergel in cardboard boxes on the back of a pickup truck in Thanyaburi, after police stopped it for a search on April 26.

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

