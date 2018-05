PHUKET: Police on the island are seeking to find the mother of a 4-month-old foetus found dumped in a canal in Chalong yesterday by workers dredging the canal.

Lt Sakrin Saengchareu of the Chalong Police received notice that a foetus had been found in a canal in Soi Kruwatthana, Moo 2, Chalong at 11:30am yesterday (May 2).

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News