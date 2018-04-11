Requirement to declare valuable items at airport terminated

BANGKOK, 11 April 2018 (NNT) – No Thais are longer required to declare valuable items to customs officers before leaving the country following the Customs Department’s recent termination of its mandate.

The Customs Department has decided to remove the 4th requirement in its 60th directive issued on February 26 demanding those leaving the Kingdom at the airport to reveal their valuable belongings such as cameras, watches and laptops to the customs officials. The requirement has now been removed following public criticism.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand