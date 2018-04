Nine people were killed and another 36 injured in two road accidents overnight, one involving an interprovincial passenger bus in Nakhon Sawan and the other a pickup truck carrying people home from a festival in Sa Kaeo.

In Nakhon Sawan, two women died and 32 other passengers were injured when a Bangkok-bound bus from Tak plunged into a ditch in Muang district.

