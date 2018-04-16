Conflict in Syria may affect Thai economy

BANGKOK, 16 April 2018 (NNT) – An academic at Thailand’s Rangsit University, Anusorn Thamjai, says the US, UK and French air strikes on Syria could drive up crude oil prices to 100 dollars per barrel.

Anusorn said the prices have already reached the highest level in 3 years since the coalition launched its attack on Syria on April 14th. It is also possible that it might lead to a renewed cold war between Russia and western nations.

Full story: NNT

