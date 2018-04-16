Monday, April 16, 2018
Home > News > Conflict in Syria may affect Thai economy

Conflict in Syria may affect Thai economy

Destruction in Aleppo, Syria
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 16 April 2018 (NNT) – An academic at Thailand’s Rangsit University, Anusorn Thamjai, says the US, UK and French air strikes on Syria could drive up crude oil prices to 100 dollars per barrel.

Anusorn said the prices have already reached the highest level in 3 years since the coalition launched its attack on Syria on April 14th. It is also possible that it might lead to a renewed cold war between Russia and western nations.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related Articles

Cologne Cathedral (Kölner Dom)

Europe tour scam victims file complaint

Breaking News

Alcohol sales banned on roads, pedestrian areas and bus terminals

Breaking News

Thailand focus on quality tourists, not quantity, urges PM Abhisit

Leave a Reply