‘Massive Backsliding’: Turkey Bid to Join EU Bloc Doomed Says New Evaluation

European and Turkish flags.
TN News 0

The European Commission in Brussels will soon give some pointedly negative updates to Turkey’s progress in joining the European Union in its country report.

In a draft version of the upcoming report, the EU Commission noted that “Turkey has made big steps away from the EU” and that there is a “serious relapse in the areas of justice, public administration reform, fundamental rights and freedom of expression.” The Commission also predicted additional relapses “in an increasing number of other areas,” according to Politico.

The draft report also urges Turkey to “end the state of emergency without any delay,” referring to “disproportionate measures” used by its president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his administration, including layoffs and arrests following a July 15, 2016, coup attempt.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN
