Car Reportedly Rams Into Pedestrians Near Birmingham Mosque

Police are hunting for the driver of a car, allegedly silver in color, which has crashed into two men near a mosque. The ongoing investigation is not ruling out a terror-related crime.

A car hit two men near the Shah Jalal mosque on Ettington Road in Aston, Birmingham, on April 27, according to BirminghamLive. The victims, both in their 20s, suffered injuries.

The publication quotes Detective Inspector Greg Evans as saying that the investigation has not “ruled in or out the potential that this could be terror-related.”

