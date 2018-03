An unidentified migrant died inside a worker camp in Pattaya after he was stabbed nine times on Friday night, police said. The stabbing incident was reported to Pattaya Police Station at 10pm.

Police and rescue officials of Sawang Boribun Thammasathan Pattaya rushed to the campsite of Thanya Crest Engineering on Phra Tamnak Soi 5 in Tambon Nong Plue in Bang Lamung district and found the severely injured migrant.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation