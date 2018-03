PHUKET: The driver of a private water truck died this morning when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to first break the guardrail on the side of Patong Hill and then roll about 20 metres down the hillside.

The vehicle came to rest in a rubber plantation opposite the Patong City sign on Patong Hill at 10:30am today (Mar 22).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News