Saturday, December 23, 2017
Powerful Explosion Damages Court Complex in Central Athens

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – A powerful explosion damaged a court complex in central Athens early Friday, hours after Parliament voted to crackdown on anti-bailout protesters who gather regularly at the building.

Police said the blast occurred before dawn, following warning telephone calls to the offices of a daily newspaper and news website, AP reported.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. It occurred hours after the parliament approved measures to impose penalties against demonstrators who gather regularly at the court to try and disrupt weekly auctions of foreclosed homes.

The auctions have put pressure on Greece’s left-wing government, which has abandoned tougher protection measures for distressed mortgage holders as part of negotiations with bailout lenders.

After years of recession and financial crisis, roughly half of loans in Greece are considered non-performing the highest level in the European Union.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

