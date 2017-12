PHUKET: The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and the Phuket office of the National Office of Buddhism yesterday introduced a ‘White Temple’ project aimed at ridding the island’s temples of drugs.

Yesterday’s (Dec 18) launch of the project was led by Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung at the Tha Rua Shrine in Srisoonthorn.

