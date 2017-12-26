At Least Five Dead As Bus Crashes Into Moscow Underpass

At least five people have died today and 13 others have been injured when a bus broke into the sidewalk and rushed to the entrance of a subway station to the west of the Russian capital, Moscow police said. According to the police version, the massive overturning could be caused by a technical error or the fact that the driver of the bus, who is detained, lost control of his vehicle.

On the images disclosed by local media it can be seen how the bus, which was parked at a bus stop, suddenly climbs on the sidewalk and goes down at high speed through the stairs of the underground passage leading to the subway station Slaviánski Bulvar, where several passers-by would have run over before being embedded.

Official media have indicated that “it is not considered” the possibility of a terrorist attack. The incident occurred on a working day, since the Orthodox Christmas in Russia is celebrated on January 7. Sources close to the investigation told the Interfax agency that the driver of the bus was not under the influence of alcohol.

In recent months, local authorities have taken special security measures, such as the installation of concrete blocks along sidewalks, to prevent massive terrorist perpetration.

