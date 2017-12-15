Friday, December 15, 2017
Home > News > Israeli Ambassador meets PM, invites him to independence celebration

Israeli Ambassador meets PM, invites him to independence celebration

Israel flag and Herzliya flag
TN News 0

BANGKOK, 15th December 2017 (NNT) – The Israeli Ambassador to Thailand has met the Prime Minister and has invited him to the 70th Anniversary of Israeli Independence.

Israeli Ambassador to Thailand H.E. Meir Shlomo paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha on the occasion of the start of his mission in Thailand. He told the PM that he intends to enhance the friendly ties between Thailand and Israel during his tenure and agreed with Thailand’s wish to increase trade value, especially after the two countries signed agreements on mutually beneficial farming and are currently planning further cooperation.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Related Articles

US police car. US Park Police.

Sheriff’s police find possible international prostitution ring

Breaking News

Dismissal of treason case against regime upheld

Bridge Across the River Thames in London

London Bridge and Borough Market Terror Attack: What is Known So Far

Leave a Reply