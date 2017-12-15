Israeli Ambassador meets PM, invites him to independence celebration

BANGKOK, 15th December 2017 (NNT) – The Israeli Ambassador to Thailand has met the Prime Minister and has invited him to the 70th Anniversary of Israeli Independence.

Israeli Ambassador to Thailand H.E. Meir Shlomo paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-ocha on the occasion of the start of his mission in Thailand. He told the PM that he intends to enhance the friendly ties between Thailand and Israel during his tenure and agreed with Thailand’s wish to increase trade value, especially after the two countries signed agreements on mutually beneficial farming and are currently planning further cooperation.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand