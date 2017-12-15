South warned of more rains as north anticipates cold temperatures

SONGKHLA, 15th December 2017 (NNT) – The southern provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phattalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat have all been warned of heavy rains this weekend with the rest of the nation told to expect a temperature drop of 4-6 degrees Celsius.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has reported on flooding in the provinces of Songkhla, Phattalung, Nakhon Si Thammarat and Surat Thani, saying it is working with relevant agencies to provide all assistance possible. It noted however that weather forecasts have indicated more rain across much of the southern region this weekend and thus preparations have been made for more disaster situations. Affected citizens are urged to call the 24 hour hotline 1784 for assistance if needed.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand