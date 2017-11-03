Syrian Arab Army liberates 100% of Deir ez-Zor after final battles with ISIS terrorists

The Syrian Arab Army has fully liberated Deir ez-Zor city after over three years of ISIS occupation. Much of the city had been liberated following Syria’s breaking of the siege of Deir ez-Zor and entering the city on 5 September of this year.

After the subsequent, nearly two months of fighting against the remnants of ISIS and their intentional backers, the last remaining fighters have been crushed.

Deir ez-Zor was the last stronghold of ISIS in Syria and while other pockets of the terrorist group remain, the full liberation of Deir ez-Zor, along with nearby al-Mayadeen, the effective world ‘capital’ of ISIS, means that the group is essentially destroyed as a battle capable organisation with territory under its illegal occupation.

