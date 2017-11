Officers from Thailand’s Department of Special Investigations have arrested a Dutchman wanted for sexually abusing children under the age 15.

The man, identified as Mr.Reinold KLUNDER, was arrested on Monday at a property in the Smorprong area near Bor Fai in Hua Hin. Inside the property officers found a ten year old boy.

Full story: Thaivisa News

Thaivisa / TNN Thailand