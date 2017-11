The MRT Blue Line removed 14 seats from one of its service trains on Monday to accommodate more people, sparking mixed reactions from passengers and observers on social media.

The Blue Line is overseen by Bangkok Expressway and Metro Plc (BEM) under a 25-year concession from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), which allows it to operate the route, as well as the MRT Purple Line.

Full story: Bangkok Post

OM JOTIKASTHIRA

BANGKOK POST