Food shop ordered to close after three died from eating salad

Thai food stall
Isan

A food shop that sells jackfruit salad (Soop Kanoon) in the fresh market of Tambon Nadoon, Nadoon district of Maha Sarakham was ordered closed indefinitely after it was reported that over 20 people who ate the soup bought from the shop suffered severe diarrhea and three of them have died at the district hospital.

A team of health inspectors were sent to the district hospital to investigate after it was reported that 27 people had been admitted to the hospital after they suffered severe diarrhea and illness. Three of them later died at the hospital.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS

