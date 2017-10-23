Monday, October 23, 2017
Woman loses leg saving daughter from being hit by train

Express train #67 from Bangkok
TN South 0

NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A female school teacher lost one of her legs saving her three-year-old daughter from being hit by an oncoming train at Thung Song railway station late on Saturday night.

Police said the incident occurred at about 11pm when the woman, Nipaporn Jirapan, 41, a teacher at Thessaban Tha Phae School in Thung Song district, was at the railway station with her daughter. The two were seeing a relative off on the Trang – Bangkok train, which was parked on track No 2.

Full story: Bangkok Post

NUJAREE RAEKRUN
BANGKOK POST

TN
