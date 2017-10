PHUKET: The body of an unidentified male was found in the mangroves at Koh Siray at about midday today (Oct 23), Maj Akaradej Kongprom of the Phuket City Police has confirmed to The Phuket News.

“The body was discovered by a passer-by, who disappeared soon after police were called to the scene. I did not meet the person who found the body,” said Maj Akaradej.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

Shela Riva

The Phuket News