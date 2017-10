RATCHABURI: A monk died of multiple wounds in a fight with another monk after a quarrel at Wat Don Prom in Bang Phae district on Sunday morning.

Police said the fight occurred at about 9am after Phra Pichit Manrae, 42, shouted at Phra Sanphet Tawabutr, 48, outside his room.

Full story: Bangkok Post

SAICHOL SRINUANCHAN

BANGKOK POST