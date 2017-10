NARATHIWAT: Two patrolling police officers were attacked by four men riding on two motorcycles, but emerged from the fusillade of bullets unscathed, in Sungai Padi district on Wednesday night.

The shooting occurred outside Pracharat Samakkhi police outpost at Paluroo village in tambon Sungai Padi about 8pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WAEDAO HARAI

BANGKOK POST