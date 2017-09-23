Saturday, September 23, 2017
Police close unlicensed Koh Pha Ngan hostel

Tourists at Haad Rin street in Koh Phangan
Troops and police raided a hostel on the popular tourist destination of Koh Pha Ngan in Surat Thani on Saturday morning and arrested its manager for operating without a proper licence.

Pha Ngan district assistant chiefs Suwit Thongpin and Sutthipong Thongruang led troops and police in checking hostels on the island following complaints that unlicensed premises have been offering cheap accommodation, thus affecting the businesses of licensed hotels and resorts.

