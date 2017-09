A combined force of customs officials, police and soldiers seized more than 10 million baht worth of smuggled alcoholic drinks, and cigarettes in raids at four places in Hat Yai yesterday.

The raid followed growing concern by authorities that more cigarettes and alcoholic drinks will be smuggled into the country from across the border to exploit the new excise tax law which sees higher prices of the two goods.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Chalarntorn Yothasmutra

Thai PBS