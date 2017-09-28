Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner Dies at 91

Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner dies from natural causes at his mansion in Los Angeles.

Playboy Enterprises released a statement that Playboy founder Hugh Hefner peacefully passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 91 surrounded by his family.

In 1953 Hugh Hefner became the face of sexual revolution after he published the first issue of Playboy magazine with nude photos of Marilyn Monroe on the front cover. The circulation accounted for more than 53,000 and the edition immediately sold out, securing the success of Hugh Hefner. He created a famous brand that defined sexual culture for many years to come.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International